Man, 63, dies after being struck by bus on major north-east road

Police have confirmed that a 63-year-old man has died after being hit by a single decker bus on the A90 last night.

​The incident happened around 9.05pm on the Aberdeen to Dundee road near Brechin.

Emergency services attended, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The bus driver and three passengers were unhurt.

Inspector Greg Burns from Tayside Road Policing Unit said: “Inquiries are ongoing into the crash.

“The road was closed for a considerable time to allow crash investigations to be carried out but has now re-opened.

“I would appeal to anyone who was driving on the road shortly before the crash to come forward. I would ask anyone with dash-cam footage to also contact us.”

Information can be passed to police by calling 101.