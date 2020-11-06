Saturday, November 28th 2020 Show Links
For Print / News

LIVE UPDATES: 31 further deaths as Scotland’s positive cases rise by 1,072 in 24 hours

by AJL reporters
November 6, 2020, 5:55 am Updated: November 6, 2020, 12:29 pm
© Courtesy Scottish Government/FliTo go with story by Julia Sidell. FM briefing Picture shows; Scottish Government COVID-19 press conference at St. Andrew's House, Edinburgh with the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon. Edinburgh. Courtesy Scottish Government/Flickr Date; 23/10/2020
To go with story by Julia Sidell. FM briefing Picture shows; Scottish Government COVID-19 press conference at St. Andrew's House, Edinburgh with the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon. Edinburgh. Courtesy Scottish Government/Flickr Date; 23/10/2020

Here are the latest live news updates from the north and the north-east, as well as the major national and international stories breaking throughout the day.

Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal