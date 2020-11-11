Saturday, November 28th 2020 Show Links
For Print / News

LIVE UPDATES: Students in Scotland to be offered testing to get them home for Christmas

by David Walker
November 11, 2020, 5:45 am Updated: November 11, 2020, 3:29 pm
Post Thumbnail

Here are the latest live news updates from the north and the north-east, as well as the major national and international stories breaking throughout the day.

Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal