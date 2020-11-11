Extinction Rebellion protest at Cenotaph on Armistice Day branded a disgrace

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Extinction Rebellion climate protest at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Day was “profoundly disrespectful”, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said.

Boris Johnson’s spokesman joined a chorus of disapproval over the actions of climate protesters who unveiled a banner reading “honour their sacrifice, climate change means war” at the memorial on Whitehall, in central London.

After the banner was displayed, British Army veteran and Extinction Rebellion member Donald Bell observed a two-minute silence before hanging a wreath of poppies bearing the message “act now”.

But the timing of the stunt has drawn criticism, and the spokesman for the Prime Minister said: “The Cenotaph is a memorial to those who fought and died to preserve all our freedoms.

“On today, of all days, when we join together to pay tribute to our war dead, this action was profoundly disrespectful.”

Donald Bell, a 64-year-old veteran behind the protest, said afterwards: “I knew that I would be accused of being disrespectful and hated by many for speaking out in this way.

“Remembrance Day is never an easy time for veterans and this was not an easy decision for me to make.

“But I served this country, I served the people of this country and the action I took today is about just that. Unchecked climate change means a return to a world at war. I cannot stand by and let that happen. It is my duty to act.”

Mr Bell said he served four tours for the British Army from 1971-1977, and was pictured wearing a green beret with a Royal Anglian Regiment cap badge.

The Royal British Legion, which runs the Poppy Appeal in aid of veterans, said Armistice Day was “not for political protest”.

A spokeswoman said: “War memorials and graves honour the memory of every member of the armed forces who has made the ultimate sacrifice and deserve to be treated with the utmost respect.

“The armed forces community, past and present, have made sacrifices in defence of the freedoms we have today, including the freedom of speech.

“Whilst we respect the right of others to express their opinions within the law, we believe the Poppy Appeal is a time for Remembrance, and not for political protest.”

Andrew Bowie, a West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP, added: “Today they hijacked the two minutes silence at the Cenotaph.

“Extinction Rebellion do great damage to the debate on climate change. They alienate sympathetic and moderate voices and do nothing to solve the issue they say they care about.”

A protest by Black Lives Matter that damaged the Cenotaph in June prompted ministers to consider a Desecration of War Memorials Bill that would make it easier to jail protesters for damaging memorials.

UK veterans minister Johnny Mercer took to social media to condemn the protest.

He said: “Climate change matters, but the Cenotaph on Armistice day should be about one thing only – showing our respect for the sacrifice of the fallen who died to protect our freedoms today.”

Metropolitan Police officers moved in to remove the Extinction Rebellion wreath after it was placed on the monument.