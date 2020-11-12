Love a brain teaser? Try our new P&J Puzzles for free

Something went wrong - please try again later.

You asked and we listened! Based on reader feedback, we’ve introduced interactive puzzles to the P&J website!

We’ve launched our online puzzle page with our two most popular puzzles, a crossword and a sudoku. They are free to access and updated daily, and there’s even a range of hints available to help you when you get stuck.

You can navigate to the Puzzles via the navigation bar on site or via the menu, but if you’re keen to see what we have to offer, you can go straight to the puzzle page using the button below.

Tell us what you think

We’ve got some ideas on how we’d like to develop the puzzle page down the line, but you’ll notice that on the right-hand side of the webpage there is a tab marked ‘Feedback’.

If you would like to let us know your thoughts on the puzzles, or if there are any puzzles or functionality you’d like to see in the future, please use the Feedback tab to let us know.

Thank you for giving it a go, and good luck!