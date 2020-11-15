Baccara hit number three in UK charts as Scotland fans boogie-woogie all night long

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Baccara’s 1977 disco classic Yes Sir, I Can Boogie has reached number three in the UK music charts, propelled by Scotland fans celebrating the national team’s qualification for the Euros.

The tune became an unofficial anthem for supporters after the players were filmed joyfully singing it in the changing room after defeating Serbia on Thursday night and qualifying for their first international tournament in 23 years.

It is most closely associated with Banchory-born star Andy Considine, who sang and danced to the song while dressed in a bra and mini skirt for a video filmed on his stag do five years ago.

After the clip of the players went viral, messages of congratulations flooded in – including from the Spanish duo who originally recorded the hit.

Baccara also threw their support behind the fan campaign to launch the song up the charts in celebration of the win.

The Official Big Top 40 revealed tonight that it has reached number three in the charts for the entire UK, the second highest new entry on the list.

It is currently charting higher than releases from Sam Smith, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande.