Nominations sought for final two accolades up for grabs at cHeRries Awards

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen’s human resources professionals have just one week left to enter the latest annual cHeRries Awards.

After re-launching due to the coronavirus pandemic, the awards, in association with Mattioli Woods, are looking for talented individuals who stepped-up their game during the crisis.

The awards take place virtually on March 4 and entrants have until next Wednesday, November 25, to get applications in.

The Fantastic HR Advisor award will celebrate an advisor who, in the past 12 months has gained respect from their client base by ensuring high visibility and face-to-face contact while delivering a high standard of service and solutions.

Nominees should be able to demonstrate they have undertaken duties or initiatives beyond expectations.

They should be recognised as contributing to the success of their team and organisation, while being eager to commit to their continuing professional development.

There should also be evidence of how this supports their ability to understand their business and apply and adapt best practice to suit the needs of their clients.

Ross MacRae, human resources director and deputy managing director at award sponsor Orion Group, said: “Orion are delighted to continue their association with the cHeRries through sponsoring the Fantastic HR Advisor category.

“Exceeding expectations through skills application and endeavour demonstrates the value that HR provides.”

The Top cHeRry award, meanwhile, is the most prestigious accolade on offer and will be presented to an individual who has been nominated by peers within the industry.

It may recognise a human resources professional reaching the end of their career who has made an impact beyond the organisations in which they were employed.

Alternatively, the recipient may be someone who is at the pinnacle of their career and making an impact on the future of HR, education, development of the future workforce or influencing policies and practices beyond their organisation.

They should be a recognised leader in their field

A specially-selected panel will judge this category together with testimonials and other business ranking information.

Wendy Atkinson, business development manager at sponsor Mattioli Woods, said: “The HR community provides vital support to businesses.

“They are there to offer support, guidance and generally keep us all happy and productive at work – no small feat and one that deserves the recognition of awards like the cHeRries.”

Entry forms are available at cherriesawards.co.uk or by emailing laadam@dctmedia.co.uk.