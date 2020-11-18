Here are the latest live news updates from the north and the north-east, as well as the major national and international stories breaking throughout the day.
LIVE UPDATES: 1,264 people test positive for Covid-19 as first minister confirms 54 more deaths
Can you help? Police seek witnesses to two separate hit-and-run incidents in Highlands
SNP pledges free breakfast and lunch for primary pupils all year round
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Three deaths recorded in Aberdeen as 69 new positive Covid-19 cases recorded in past 24 hours across north and north-east
Stuart Kettlewell says Ross County must improve split-second decision making to lower penalty count
New walkthrough Covid-19 testing centre to be installed in Moray town
Diversion route at Rest and Be Thankful to close at 3.30pm