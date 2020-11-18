Positive coronavirus case detected at Inverness secondary school

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Culloden Academy has announced that a pupil in the school has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

A letter was issued yesterday informing parents about the detected case.

It highlighted concerns over potential links to the case identified by the school at the weekend.

It said: “We have identified a further case of Covid-19 in a pupil at the school.

“There does not appear to be links to the case identified at the weekend and all necessary action has been taken at the school.

“This letter is to inform you of the current situation and provide advice on how to support your child.”

The affected pupil was last in school on Tuesday, November 17.

Pupils who have been identified as close contacts will now self-isolate at home for 14 days.

In a Facebook post, the impact of the virus was discussed with reference made to Higher and Advanced Higher exams.

It said: “It is clear that Covid-19 is impacting everyone differently across the various Local Authority regions and in some schools the level of disruption to our young people’s learning is significant, yet in other areas of the country there is little impact.

It is clear that COVID is impacting everyone differently across the various Local Authority regions and in some schools… Posted by Culloden Academy School on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

“With that in mind we would like to know to what extent, if any, parents and carers are concerned about the impact the current health restrictions will have on their child’s preparation for Higher and Advanced Higher exams.

“We are looking to establish if there is any differences of opinions between the different Local Authority areas, so please take a minute to complete this short survey in full.”

More information can be found on the Culloden Academy website.