Here are the latest live news updates from the north and the north-east, as well as the major national and international stories breaking throughout the day.
LIVE UPDATES: 1,089 more Covid cases in Scotland as first minister confirms 50 further deaths
More from the Press and Journal News team
More from the Press and Journal
-
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Three deaths recorded in Aberdeen as 69 new positive Covid-19 cases recorded in past 24 hours across north and north-east
-
Stuart Kettlewell says Ross County must improve split-second decision making to lower penalty count
-
New walkthrough Covid-19 testing centre to be installed in Moray town
-
Diversion route at Rest and Be Thankful to close at 3.30pm
-
Richard Gordon column: St Mirren v Aberdeen will likely be ugly – but Dons must make quality count this time
-
Baking recipes: Former Bake Off winner teams up with golden syrup producer to make these delicious treats