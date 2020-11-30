Connect at Christmas: Help us raise a smile with a friendly snowman in the window

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Thousands of rainbows appeared in windows across the north and north-east earlier this year, adding a splash of colour to the dark days of lockdown.

Now we want to see your best snowmen as part of the P&J’s Connect at Christmas campaign.

Perhaps your snowman will have a glittery hat, a brightly-coloured scarf, or a jolly plump tummy – let your imagination run wild.

We hope that your creations will raise a smile in your neighbourhood, and give youngsters something to do in these odd, socially-distant times.

Be sure to help us spread the cheer even further by sending us your pictures to include in our online gallery.

Send your pictures to christmas@ajl.co.uk.