Connect at Christmas: Help us raise a smile with a friendly snowman in the window

Thousands of rainbows appeared in windows across the north and north-east earlier this year, adding a splash of colour to the dark days of lockdown.
Now we want to see your best snowmen as part of the P&J’s Connect at Christmas campaign.
Perhaps your snowman will have a glittery hat, a brightly-coloured scarf, or a jolly plump tummy – let your imagination run wild.
We hope that your creations will raise a smile in your neighbourhood, and give youngsters something to do in these odd, socially-distant times.
Be sure to help us spread the cheer even further by sending us your pictures to include in our online gallery.
Send your pictures to christmas@ajl.co.uk.
