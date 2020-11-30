Saturday, December 5th 2020 Show Links
Connect at Christmas: Help us raise a smile with a friendly snowman in the window

by Shona Gossip
November 30, 2020, 7:00 am Updated: December 1, 2020, 11:34 am
© Shutterstock / L JuliaThe P&J is asking you to put a snowman in your window as part of Connect at Christmas
The P&J is asking you to put a snowman in your window as part of Connect at Christmas

Thousands of rainbows appeared in windows across the north and north-east earlier this year, adding a splash of colour to the dark days of lockdown.

Now we want to see your best snowmen as part of the P&J’s Connect at Christmas campaign.

Perhaps your snowman will have a glittery hat, a brightly-coloured scarf, or a jolly plump tummy – let your imagination run wild.

We hope that your creations will raise a smile in your neighbourhood, and give youngsters something to do in these odd, socially-distant times.

Be sure to help us spread the cheer even further by sending us your pictures to include in our online gallery.

Send your pictures to christmas@ajl.co.uk.

