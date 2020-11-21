A Stepping Stone to Stardom book highlights 40th anniversary success of Dyce Boys FC

Something went wrong - please try again later.

It’s a north east youth organisation which has produced a string of professional footballers, including Scott Booth, Stuart Armstrong and Russell Anderson.

And now, Dyce Boys Club, founded in 1980, is celebrating the publication of a new book about their history, called A Stepping Stone to Stardom.

The work, written by local author and playwright – and former club manager – Mike Gibb commemorates the 40th anniversary of one of the region’s most successful organisations.

Dyce have nurtured seven former players who went on to win full international caps and their youngsters have enjoyed seven Scottish Cup victories in the last four decades.

They were founded by Eddie Mannall and Allan King in 1980 and although the former died just a few months into their existence, Mr King, who has been a driving force in the whole process, still plays a vibrant role in encouraging youngsters from all backgrounds to join their training sessions.

He said: “Honestly, it doesn’t seem like 40 years. We have come a long way from borrowing kits to play our first games to having the facilities we have now.

“We now have access to a 3G pitch and our pitch at Pitmedden Road with changing rooms and a lot of great memories, which are celebrated in this new book.”

The club’s efforts have been praised by leading figures in the Granite City including Lord Provost Barney Crockett and Aberdeen FC chairman, Dave Cormack.

The latter said: “Grassroots football plays a major role in our community and Dyce Boys Club is an organisation with a track record in engaging, identifying and nurturing young talent.

“Aberdeen FC congratulates them on reaching this milestone anniversary and on the book’s publication, and we wish them the very best for the future.”

Mr Crockett said: “Dyce Boys Club have done a fantastic amount of work in their community and they have been a credit to the north-east.

“I remember meeting Scott Booth when he was just a youngster and he spoke highly about how the officials at Dyce had helped him in his career.

“That has been the case with so many good players who have come through the ranks.”

Copiues of the book are available from Len Nicol at https://dyceboysclub.org/