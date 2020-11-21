‘I can’t go back’: The Aberdeen man couch-surfing after four years of cricket infestation in his home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An infestation of crickets has driven an Aberdeen man from his home to find refuge on his mum’s sofa, amid vows never to return.

The creepy crawlies have plagued the residents of Mugiemoss Court for four years, they claim, leaving the vulnerable people living there “nervous wrecks”.

An upstairs and downstairs neighbour have both spoken out after finding the bugs in their beds, kitchens, in among food supplies – all after landlord Langstane Housing Association had exterminators round.

It is understood the orchestra of crickets emerged from another flat in the block, having been brought in as live food for someone’s pet lizard.

One man, who did not wish to be named, has taken to couch-surfing to escape the “horrific” four-year nightmare, which has left him unable to sleep or feel at ease in his own home.

He has found refuge in his mother’s living room and otherwise relies on the kindness of his friends, having caught or killed hundreds of crickets bouncing around his flat.

The 49-year-old told The P&J: “It’s got to the stage where I can’t sleep in my own house. I can’t have the lights on.

“Langstane come in and squirt whatever it is behind the walls and then you see crickets the following day.

“Now they have had babies again too, so it won’t be long before more are pouring in.

“I have sleepless nights. I’ve woken up with crickets jumping around me. I’m spooked and on edge whenever I’m there.

“I can’t go back as if I were to find one of them on my face… it doesn’t bear thinking about,” he said, shuddering.

His doctor has now written a letter to Langstane, recommending they find his patient a new home.

“I am not normally in the habit of requesting changes in accommodation for patients but, under the circumstances, I think it is quite reasonable,” a letter seen by The P&J reads.

The P&J spoke to the man’s downstairs neighbour last August and he too is still plagued by the insects.

The beasties have been a problem since he first moved in, three years ago.

“My anxiety is through the roof with this, I just want away,” the 24-year-old said.

“That this is still rolling on is really depressing and just because we don’t see them all the time, they seem to think the problem has disappeared.

“Langstane don’t seem to want to deal with it, as they will have to treat all the flats in the block.

“I have seen them out on the landing too now, which has never been treated as far as I know.”

The housing association’s chief executive, Helen Gauld, told The P&J more robust action would be taken soon.

She said: “Previous complaints were received in 2018 and 2019 which we dealt with and the matter appeared to have been resolved to everyone’s satisfaction.

“However, a further infestation has recently occurred and the association is working closely with those directly involved to ensure a lasting solution is reached.

“Once this is achieved, those properties affected will be accessed to allow pest control recommendations to be implemented.”