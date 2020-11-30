Friday, December 11th 2020 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Find festive events in your area and online with our interactive table

by Cheryl Livingstone
November 30, 2020, 7:00 am Updated: December 9, 2020, 1:45 pm
© Shutterstock / AndreyCherkasovPost Thumbnail

Ring out those bells: Christmas has not been cancelled.

Thanks to the clever work of many groups to keep things going despite it all, there are still lots of festive events happening – online and outside – to keep us all entertained.

On this interactive calendar you will find a selection we have put together.

Please do let us know of any you would like to see included by sending details to christmas@pressandjournal.co.uk

 

 

 

 

Connect at Christmas: More from our campaign
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen team

More from the Press and Journal