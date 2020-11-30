The Voice of the North: Together we can make this a much less lonely Christmas

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland is known throughout the world for the warmth of its welcome, the comforting embrace of its hospitality.

It is a reputation of which we are rightly proud, not least here in the north and north-east.

Yet somehow, despite that, there are tens of thousands of people right here within our own communities who are lonely, who crave companionship sometimes to the point of despair.

The scale of the problem is frightening. Among the older generations alone, there are more people feeling the pain of having no-one than there are streets in the whole country.

And this is by no means a condition – because we should not shy away from the devastating health impact it can have – that affects only them.

The pandemic in its various ways has exposed and exacerbated the problem among children, teens and young adults as they struggle to cope with isolation.

Community spirit revitalised

There is hope.

Since the country was plunged into lockdown in March, we have shown once again as a nation just how exceptionally caring we can be.

Charities and community groups have swung into action in all parts, some set up specifically for the task by caring neighbours, others continuing the battles they have fought tirelessly for decades.

Help and comfort has been brought to many.

Now that the vaccine brings us light at the end of the tunnel, it would be easy to slacken off that effort, to think it is no longer needed.

This though is in fact the time we need to redouble our efforts, to remind ourselves that loneliness and isolation existed before we had ever heard of Covid-19 and will not end with its suppression.

As the cold winter nights draw in and those of us lucky enough to have friends and family to get us through it look forward to Christmas, now is the tine to ask ourselves: what can I do to help.

Please join us in our efforts

Connect at Christmas hopes to provide the answers.

We are inviting everyone to read about the desperate situation we face and about the incredible work going on to resolve it – through the voices of those at the sharp end of both.

And we hope it will recruit a new army of volunteer to commit to do even just one small thing this month, and far beyond, to make a difference.

You can make the pledge, read about the many organisations that might welcome your support in our directory and join our campaign to get smiling snowmen in every window all from the dedicated page.

The campaign is also about connecting people with things to do and, as our festive events calendar shows, there are plenty that have survived the restrictions in one form or another.

When it comes to entertainment, our own contribution is the Connect at Christmas advent calendar, with a short slice of festive fun behind every door.

All of us here at the P&J will be thinking about ways we can help as individuals too and we really hope you will join us in this mission to spread the cheer.