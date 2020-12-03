School holidays: No extension to festive break for pupils and teachers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Education Secretary John Swinney has announced there will be no changes made to the festive school holidays.

The Scottish Government had been considering extending the fortnight break to three weeks to help curb the spread of coronavirus after the restrictions are relaxed for Christmas.

However, Mr Swinney told the government’s Covid-19 committee that officials had decided against the move, which was also considered to prevent the possibility of head teachers having to trace contacts as late as Christmas Day.

He said: “I have written this morning to the education and skills committee to confirm that the government intends to make no change to the school holidays arrangements.”

Schools in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Orkney will break off, as planned, on December 18.

Meanwhile, schools in the Highlands, Shetland and the Western Isles will finish on December 22.

Schools in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray return on January 5.

Highland, Western Isles and Orkney pupils will return on January 6, while in Shetland, schools will return on January 7.

Under the extra holiday, or a period of blended or remote learning, they could have closed on December 18 and reopen on January 11.

Mr Swinney previously said there were “dilemmas” to be wrestled with in making a decision on the holidays.

He said advice was taken from clinicians and public health advisers and views sought from local authorities.