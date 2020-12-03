Flood alert for north-east as heavy rain set to hit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A flood alert has been issued for the north-east as heavy rain is expected to arrive in the region early tomorrow morning.

Sepa warned that the persistent rain combined with some snowmelt could cause problems for people in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The alert for Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City says urban areas and the transport network are most at risk, while flooding may also result from rivers swollen by rainfall.

Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside could experience issues in many of the same areas.

The entry for both areas on the Sepa website says: “Typical impacts may include disruption to travel and flooding of low-lying land, roads and isolated properties.”

The alert comes after a yellow weather warning for rain and snow was issued by the Met Office, covering the Scottish coast from Inverness to the border with England and most of Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The warning comes into effect at 6am tomorrow and ends at 11.59pm.