Worker dies at Oceaneering Aberdeen office

by Allister Thomas
December 4, 2020, 11:41 am Updated: December 4, 2020, 8:52 pm
A worker has died at the Aberdeen office of energy services firm Oceaneering.

Emergency services were called to the firm’s base at Aberdeen International Business Park base in Dyce yesterday.

Police confirmed a 55-year-old man died at the scene after falling ill.

It is understood his colleagues tried to resuscitate him, but he could not be saved.

Oceaneering has been contacted for comment.

