REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Highland registers 98 new Covid-19 cases, a new daily record

A record-breaking 98 new cases have been registered across the NHS Highland area in the last 24 hours.

It is the region’s largest daily increase since the pandemic began.

Their case total is now at 1,559.

The increase was the fourth-largest recorded anywhere in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

There were 68 new cases across the NHS Grampian area over the last 24 hours, with the region’s total now sitting at 5,008.

One new death in Aberdeen has also been recorded.

Across Scotland, 966 more people tested positive for coronavirus, with 41 new reported deaths.

The total number of cases in the country is now 98,686.

Scotland’s death toll is now 3,889.

No new cases were recorded in Shetland, the Western Isles and Orkney.

Their totals remain at 76, 82 and 38 respectively.

A total of 965 people were in hospital as of yesterday with a recently confirmed case of Covid-19, 17 fewer than yesterday. Of those, 65 are in intensive care – down by four.

Since the start of the outbreak, 1,209,419 people in Scotland have been tested at least once. Of these people, 1,110,733 were confirmed negative.

