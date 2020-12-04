More than £330,000 of surfacing work set to start on A96

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The surface of a major north-east road is to be improved in two separate sections, in two projects costing a total of £335,000.

In order to carry out the works, various parts of the A96 will be closed off at nights between this Sunday and Wednesday December 16.

Drainage and resurfacing work will be carried out at Ordiequish near Fochabers starting from Sunday night.

The improvements – worth £230,000 – aim to create a smoother surface between Fochabers and Keith and will be applied over six nights.

During that period, a 10mph convoy system will be in place between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

As no works are to take place between Friday December 11 and Tuesday December 15, the work will come to an end the following Wednesday.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east unit representative, said: “These surfacing improvements will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A96, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the works overnight and removing all traffic management during the daytime to further limit any impact to motorists.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential works on the A96.”

Slip road makeover

Meanwhile, two slip roads near Kintore are also set to undergo a surface makeover.

The northbound and southbound on-slips of the A96 at Tavelty will go through five nights of work, worth £135,000.

These improvements will start on Monday night at 7.30pm, when the first of two nights of work on the northbound slip road will start.

Work on the southbound slip road will then take place on Wednesday and Thursday night, with a final night of improvements on both roads to be carried out on Tuesday December 15.

For each of the work periods, a single lane of the A96 will be closed, with a signed diversion put in place.

Temporary traffic lights will also be in place on the B987 during each night of the project.

Mr Stewart added: “We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”