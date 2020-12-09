Friday, December 11th 2020 Show Links
Disruption as poor weather takes toll on railway tracks in north

by Craig Munro
December 9, 2020, 7:00 am Updated: December 9, 2020, 8:38 am
Two separate incidents have affected tracks in the north over the past two days.

Rail travel in the Highlands and Moray will be disrupted today as damage from two separate weather incidents becomes clear.

Parts of the track between Elgin and Forres on the main Inverness to Aberdeen line were washed away by flooding yesterday.

And further north, there was a landslip between Dingwall and Garve last night.

Work has been carried out overnight 15 tonnes of debris were removed, and Network Rail carried out a track inspection this morning.

Trains will resume, although speed restrictions will be in place between Inverness and Garve.

However, track inspections are still being carried out on the Inverness to Aberdeen line.

Trains will running from Inverness to Forres and Aberdeen to Elgin. Stagecoach will be accepting rail tickets and smartcards between the two cities.

 

