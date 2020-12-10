Travellers to EU face Covid curbs after January 1, reports say

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Travel to the EU will be restricted after the Brexit transition period expires at the end of the month due to rules aimed at combatting Covid-19, it has been reported.

Non-essential visits to the EU by UK citizens will be hit by curbs, according to the Financial Times.

Most UK residents will face restrictions on visiting the remaining 27 members of the EU from January 1 when rules permitting free travel within the bloc cease to apply to Britons, the newspaper said.

In response to the reports, a Government spokesperson stated: “We cannot comment on decisions that could be taken by other states on public health matters.

“We take a scientific, risk-based approach to health measures at the border, and it is of course in the interests of all countries to allow safe international travel as we emerge from the pandemic.”

The formal end of the transition period will mean that Britons will face an EU regime that only allows non-essential travel from a very limited number of non-EU countries, the report said.

Most UK citizens would only be able to travel to the EU if individual states make provisions for such a move, or the bloc as a whole lessens its pandemic travel curbs, the newspaper said.