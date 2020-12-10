Man denies murder of man who died two years after being hit by car in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has denied murdering a 59-year-old who died almost two years after being hit by a car in Aberdeen.

Michael Scott, 36, is accused of driving at Graeme Hardie and hitting him, causing him to be thrown into the air and strike his head and body on the car and ground on July 11, 2018 on Old Meldrum Road in Bucksburn.

Mr Hardie died 20 months later, on March 5 this year, at Eastbourne District General Hospital in Sussex.

Scott appeared at the High Court in Glasgow yesterday via video link and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The court heard that a trial cannot be fixed yet, despite the case being ready, and a further hearing will be held next year on May 13.

Judge Lady Stacey said: “We can’t fix a trial because of the Covid pandemic. It is hoped that in May we can fix a trial date.”