Churchill Barriers in Orkney closed by Police

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A causeway connecting five of Orkney’s islands has been closed to traffic due to tidal conditions.

Police have restricted entry to the Churchill Barriers as the area is battered by strong winds and rain.

Motorists are being encouraged by officers to avoid the area until the closure is lifted.

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland are advising that the Churchill Barriers are closed due to tidal conditions.”

Police are currently being assisted by workers from Orkney Islands Council and local coastguard teams.

The A961 route is the only road linking Orkney’s small islands with the mainland, stretching from Lamb Holm south via the islets of Glimps Holm to Burray and South Ronaldsay.

CHURCHILL BARRIERS CLOSEDPolice Scotland are advising that the Churchill Barriers are currently closed. Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Sunday, December 13, 2020

The Churchill Barriers were originally constructed to protect the Royal Navy’s fleet at Scapa Flow during World War II.