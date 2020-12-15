Find out what Covid-19 restriction level you are in and what this means with our interactive tool

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have been moved to Level 3.

The first minister confirmed the north-east will join East Lothian in moving to a higher level of Covid-19 restrictions.

No councils are currently in Level 4, and no other areas have had their restrictions changed.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, the first minister confirmed all 21 areas are now in Level 3, with four in Level 2.

The Highlands, Islands and Moray remain in Level 1.

Using the latest information from the Scottish Government, we’ve created this easy to use searchable table and map to help you find out what your region’s level means for you, and what the restrictions are elsewhere in Scotland.

Simply search for your, or any local authority on either of the interactive graphics below.

At a glance, you can see how the rest of Scotland is tiered in our map below.

You can find a full break down of what each of the tiers mean, here.