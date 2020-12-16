REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Four deaths with Covid-19 recorded in north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Three more deaths linked to Covid-19 have been reported in Aberdeenshire and another in Aberdeen over the last 24 hours.

The Scottish Government’s figures also reveal there have been 98 new cases of coronavirus across the north and north-east.

Of those, 81 were in the NHS Grampian health board area, where the total number of positive cases since testing began has reached 5,893.

There were 16 new cases in the NHS Highland area, bringing their total to 1,697.

The Western Isles also reported a case of Covid, meaning they have recorded 90 since the start of the pandemic.

There were no new positive tests in Shetland or Orkney, meaning their totals remain at 76 and 38 respectively.

Across the whole of Scotland, 689 new cases were reported, and the case positivity rate was 5.9% – a slight drop from the last couple of days.

There were 1,031 people in hospital with the virus, 49 of whom were located in the NHS Grampian area.

Among the total number in hospital, 49 were in intensive care with five in the north-east.

A total of 38 people who had recently tested positive have died in the last 24 hours.

Since the pandemic began earlier this year, 108,438 people in Scotland have tested positive for Covid-19 out of a total of 1,278,603 who were tested at least once.

Read more