Latest forecast sheds light on north’s likelihood of a white Christmas

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Forecasters have indicated the chances of a white Christmas are slim this year.

In what may be a relief to those hoping to travel to see friends on family on Christmas Day ahead of tough lockdown rules coming back into force, the Met Office has indicated it will be too mild for snow.

However – those in Aviemore may enjoy a light flutter in the morning of Christmas Eve.

But for Christmas Day itself, forecasters say there will be very few parts of Grampian or the Highlands that will dip below freezing on December 25.

Even Braemar – notorious for often being the first part of the country to be cut off by snow – will only go as low as 1C.

Aberdeen is expected to be cloudy for a majority of the day with the mercury sitting at around 4C.

In Inverness, meanwhile, the temperature will be positively balmy for the time of year, with lows of 6C and highs of 8C and it is the same further north, in Thurso.

Rain is expected in Stornoway on Christmas Day, with temperatures around 9C.

Rain unfortunately also appears to be likely on Shetland and Orkney.