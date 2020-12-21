Regional Breakdown: North-east records 144 new cases of coronavirus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

NHS Grampian health board area has recorded 144 new cases of coronavirus.

The high figure may be due to a UK Government laboratory backlog, which has pushed up the data for the whole of Scotland.

Across the country, 1,504 new cases were reported, compared to 934 reported yesterday.

There are currently 53 people in NHS Grampian hospitals with Covid-19, eight of whom are in intensive care.

In the Highlands, 25 more cases of coronavirus have been recorded, bringing its total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,797.

Shetland has reported its first new cases since December 3, meaning its total number of cases has risen to 77.

No new positive tests have been identified on either the Western Isles or Orkney, meaning they have had 92 and 38 cases respectively since the pandemic started.

There were no new reported deaths in Scotland in the past 24 hours – though this comes with the usual caveat to say register offices are generally closed at weekends.

Across Scotland, 1,078 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, and 59 of them were in intensive care.

Read more here