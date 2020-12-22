Regional Breakdown: North and north-east record nearly 200 more new cases of coronavirus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The north and north-east have recorded 194 new cases of coronavirus.

Across the country, 1,316 new cases were reported, compared to 1,504 reported yesterday.

The new cases in the NHS Grampian health board have gone up by 172, which means the region has accounted for 6,580 positive tests.

There are currently 49 people in NHS Grampian hospitals with Covid-19, 11 of whom are in intensive care.

In the Highlands, 22 more cases of coronavirus have been recorded, bringing its total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,819.

No new positive tests have been identified on Shetland, the Western Isles or Orkney, meaning they have had 77, 92 and 38 cases respectively since the pandemic started.

There were 43 new reported deaths in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

Across Scotland, 1,045 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, and 60 of them were in intensive care.

