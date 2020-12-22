First Minister apologises after being caught in pub without face covering

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has made an embarrassed apology after being photographed in an Edinburgh pub without a face covering.

The picture, published by The Scottish Sun, shows Ms Sturgeon breaching Covid-19 rules as she speaks to three women at a wake following the funeral of a Scottish Government civil servant.

In a statement, the first minister apologised and said she was “kicking herself”.

Current rules on indoor venues, passed by the Scottish Government, state that all those within hospitality settings must wear a face mask unless seated.

The first minister can be clearly seen in the photograph standing while speaking to the women at the Stable Bar and Restaurant.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Last Friday, while attending a funeral wake, I had my mask off briefly. This was a stupid mistake and I’m really sorry.

“I talk every day about the importance of masks, so I’m not going to offer any excuses. I was in the wrong, I’m kicking myself and I’m sorry.”

According to Scottish Government rules on indoor pubs and restaurants published in September, face coverings are mandatory in pubs, cafes and restaurants.

However, a customer is allowed to remove their face covering once they are sat at a table in a licenced premises that serves food – but must wear a mask when moving around.

Upon the introduction of the new rules, Ms Sturgeon said they would create “safe spaces” and “additional protections” to ensure the hospitality sector could remain open.