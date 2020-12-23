Regional Breakdown: North and north-east record 175 more new cases of coronavirus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The north and north-east have recorded 176 new cases of coronavirus.

Across the country, 1,190 new cases were reported, compared to 1,316 reported yesterday.

The new cases in the NHS Grampian health board have gone up by 176, which means the region has accounted for 6,736 positive tests.

There are currently 43 people in NHS Grampian hospitals with Covid-19, five of whom are in intensive care.

In the Highlands, 18 more cases of coronavirus have been recorded, bringing its total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,837.

There has been one new positive test identified on Shetland, which means the island has had a total of 78 positive results.

No new cases have been recorded for the Western Isles or Orkney, which have had 92 and 38 cases respectively since the pandemic started.

There were 47 new reported deaths in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

Across Scotland, 1,025 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, and 56 of them were in intensive care.

