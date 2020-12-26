North-east undertaker ‘relieved’ as fake toys website which used his details is removed from internet

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A funeral director says he is relieved to finally have some peace, after a dodgy website using his business details to con parents buying toys for their children’s Christmas was removed from the internet.

Paul Deans, who owns Fraserburgh Funeral Services, discovered he was unwittingly being used as part of the sick ploy when he began to receive calls from disgruntled customers looking for their orders at the end of last month.

Following a complaint from Mr Deans and a number of reports from victims, Aberdeenshire Trading Standards launched an investigation into the platform, which was claiming the funeral home’s address on College Bounds as its own.

The website had been offering the latest toys at a discounted price, as well as limited edition goods by brands such as Disney, Lego and Barbie.

Mr Deans received at least 65 to 70 calls from people looking for their purchases over the span of two weeks.

However, the total number of victims who have been conned by the online fraudsters is yet to be confirmed.

It is understood that the investigation is currently being concluded, and the website has been permanently taken down from the internet so that no more unsuspecting parents can be deceived.

After weeks of numerous calls, Mr Deans said he was glad to hear that the situation has been resolved.

He said: “The news that the website has been taken down from the internet is absolutely fantastic.

“I’m just relieved for myself and for the families that they are not going to have the thought of losing all their money, especially now over the holidays.

“It’s a terrible thing that happened, but I’m glad that now it’s all dealt with.

“A lot of people have been in touch to show their support as well, and it meant a lot to me that the whole situation calmed down and I stopped receiving calls.

“Aberdeenshire Trading Standards has done a brilliant job helping me out with everything, and taking the website down sooner rather than later.

“With everything that’s happened, now I’m just hoping to have a quiet Christmas.”

People who feel that they have been scammed, or want to report anything to Trading Standards, can get in touch with the organisation through partners Consumeradvice.scot online or on 08081646000.