Scottish model Stella Tennant dies aged 50

Scottish model Stella Tennant has died suddenly aged 50, her family have announced.

The model, who attended St Leonards School in St Andrews, died on Tuesday in Duns near the Scottish Borders.

Her death comes just days after her 50th birthday.

Police have said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Her family confirmed the news this afternoon.

In a statement, they said: “It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on December 22, 2020.

“Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed.”

Ms Tennant’s family have asked that their privacy be respected at this time with arrangements for a memorial service to be announced at a later date.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to an address in Duns, Scottish Borders, around 11.30am on Tuesday December 22 following the sudden death of a 50-year-old woman.

“Her next of kin have been made aware.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Ms Tennant was the granddaughter of the 11th Duke of Devonshire, Andrew Cavendish, and Deborah Mitford, and rose to fame in the 1990s, walking the runway for designers including Versace and Alexander McQueen.

She was among models representing the British fashion industry during the closing ceremony at the Olympic Stadium, on the final day of the London 2012 Olympics.

She married French-born photographer David Lasnet in the small parish church of Oxnam in the Scottish Borders in 1999. They had four children together.

In 1993, aged 23, Mrs Tennant broke into modelling, posing for magazines such as French, British and Italian Vogue as well as Harper’s Bazaar.

In the late 90s, Karl Lagerfeld announced Tennant as the new face of Chanel, with an exclusive modelling contract, and became a muse for the fashion designer, which he attributed to her resemblance to Coco Chanel.

Mrs Tennant also appeared in numerous advertising campaigns, including Calvin Klein, Chanel, Hermes, and Burberry.

In June 2012, Mrs Tennant was inducted as Model of the Year in the Scottish Fashion Awards Hall of Fame.