Eight flood alerts raised across region for Boxing Day

A total of eight flood alerts have been issued across the north of Scotland for Boxing Day.

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) is urging people to be vigilant with heavy rainfall expected to hit the region on Saturday.

The alerts, raised in the Highlands, parts of Moray, and the islands, warn of flooding in low lying land areas and roads from rivers and small watercourses.

There could also be flooding from surface water, bringing disruption to traffic.

A statement said: “Heavy rain on Saturday – Boxing Day – could cause flooding of low lying land and roads from rivers and small watercourses.

“There could also be flooding from surface water, particularly in known trouble spots.

“River levels could remain high throughout Saturday and overnight into Sunday. There may be local disruption to travel.

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”

The Met Office have also issued a yellow weather warning for ice across Aberdeenshire and Moray for Christmas Day.

Flood alerts in place