Regional Breakdown: 165 new cases of coronavirus recorded across north and north-east

The north and north-east have recorded 165 new cases of coronavirus.

Across the country, 1,314 new cases were reported, compared to 1,316 yesterday.

There are currently 43 people in NHS Grampian hospitals with Covid-19, seven of whom are in intensive care.

Today’s Scottish Government figures will be the last to offer a breakdown by regions, with only be the total Scottish cases and the positivity rate until December 29.

On Tuesday, people can expect backdated figures for previous days.

In the Highlands, 35 more cases of coronavirus have been recorded, bringing its total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,872.

Two new positive tests have been identified on Shetland which brings the island’s total case number to 80.

Meanwhile, on the Western Isles and Orkney there have been no new cases – meaning they have had 92 and 38 cases respectively since the pandemic started.

There were 43 new reported deaths in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

Across Scotland, 1,008 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, and 56 of them were in intensive care.

