Callum Morris confident Ross County’s luck will change as they seek to end barren run

Ross County defender Callum Morris says the Staggies cannot look to anyone other than themselves as they look to haul themselves off the foot of the Premiership table.

County were defeated 2-0 at home to St Mirren on Saturday meaning their wait goes on to record a first league victory since mid-September, in a run which now stretches to 12 matches.

The Staggies’ deficit at the bottom of the table has been cut to just one point however, after a 3-0 win awarded to second-bottom Hamilton Accies for a game forfeited by St Mirren amidst a Covid-19 outbreak in October was suspended. A hearing has been set for January 14.

Morris insists the Dingwall men must address their own form, which resulted in the dismissal of Stuart Kettlewell as manager last week before he was replaced by John Hughes.

Morris said: “We can only concentrate on ourselves.

“We’ve got games coming up we need to win – and that’s it. There’s no hiding from the fact we are bottom of the table, we have not won in who knows how long.

“There are plenty positives but we’ve got to turn that into points on the board. We can’t just keep coming off the pitch saying we have done well but got nothing from it.

“It’s a results business, which we have seen with what has gone on in the past few days.

“It’s up to us – there’s nobody else that can change it.

“Luckily we’ve got another game against Hibernian on Wednesday night. We will go again and hopefully go down to Easter Road and come back with some points.”

County were reduced to nine men through the dismissals of Josh Reid and Ross Draper, before late goals from Marcus Fraser and Kristian Dennis sealed the points for the Buddies.

Morris felt the outcome could have been different but for the red cards, with the 30-year-old adding: “I think we started the game well and were the better team with 11 against 11.

“The sendings off changed the game. Even at 10 men we’ve still got a chance of doing all right in the game.

“But when it went to nine, on that pitch, with everything that has been going on, it was all about hanging in.

“Defensively as a unit, the nine that were on there did really well. They were always going to get chances with two extra men, but even the goals we conceded were disappointing.

“We should probably deal with both of them after all the hard work we had put in.

Morris has been impressed by the impact made by former Caley Thistle manager Hughes so far, adding: “He has been great since he came in. It has obviously been a tough task for him, he has not had much time on the training pitch as the games have been pretty relentless.

“It’s more just recovery, a bit of shape and then we go out and play again.

“I think he’s probably looking forward to getting a Saturday to Saturday, when he can get us out on the training pitch and get even more work that he wants to get into us.

“He’s been great so far, but it’s down to us on the pitch to start picking up results.”