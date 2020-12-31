All aboard: Settle down to enjoy trip along the ‘world’s most scenic railway’ – from the comfort of your couch

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Scottish railway route widely considered to be among the most scenic ever can now be enjoyed at any time from anywhere in the world on Youtube.

Train enthusiasts can now experience the West Highland Line between Fort William and Mallaig in high definition, without leaving their sofa.

The stunning journey crosses the world-famous Glenfinnan Viaduct, instantly recognisable from the Harry Potter films, and passes by some of the most dramatic scenery in the country.

The railway route has been ranked among the most beautiful by sites such as Lonely Planet, Wanderlust and the Guardian, and has been included in the Channel 5 show The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys.

The full video covers 42 miles of track between the two remote stations, and lasts just under 80 minutes.

On track for success

It joins a number of other “full journey” videos that have been uploaded to the ScotRail Youtube channel, including Edinburgh to Dunblane and the Borders line between Edinburgh and Tweedbank.

The uploads have proven to be a hit in lockdown, with more than 6,000 hours of content being viewed since restrictions were introduced on March 23.

More are on the way too – with the official ScotRail account teasing in a comment below the West Highland Line video that one following the route from Inverness to Aberdeen via Huntly is “in the plan”.

Alasdair Smart, ScotRail tourism manager, said: “These videos are a wonderful way for people to savour the magic of the West Highland Line, reckoned by many to be the most beautiful rail journey in the world.

“We hope everyone loves watching the footage and that they are inspired to make the actual trip when everything gets back to some sort of normality.”

The full video can be found here.