Regional breakdown: One Covid death in both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as 293 new cases are registered across the north and north-east

Two people from the north-east are among the 68 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, Scottish Government figures have revealed.

The 68 deaths are the highest figure recorded this year, and include one person from Aberdeen and another from Aberdeenshire.

In the latest figures, 2,039 new coronavirus cases were recorded, down almost 500 on yesterday’s total of 2,529.

The country’s test positivity rate is 10.5%

A regional breakdown showed that 206 of the new cases were recorded in Grampian,

There are currently 81 patients in hospitals in the region, an increase of four from yesterday. Of these, 13 are in intensive care.

Grampian has now reported 9,177 cases since the pandemic started.

In NHS Highland, 83 new cases were reported, bringing its total to 2,705.

There were 12 new cases in Shetland, meaning that there have been almost 100 new cases on the island since December 21, with their total figure now sitting at 163.

Orkney recorded two more cases, the first since Boxing Day.

There have now been 41 cases on Orkney.

The Western Isles did not record any new cases, with their total remaining at 107.

