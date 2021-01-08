Regional Breakdown: Ten more Covid deaths recorded in north-east in past 24 hours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The north-east has recorded 10 new Covid deaths in the past 24 hours, with four in Aberdeen and six in Aberdeenshire.

According to the latest Scottish Government statistics, 85 people are currently in hospital with Covid-19 in the NHS Grampian health board area – the highest number since May.

Of those people, 11 are in intensive care – a fall of two since yesterday.

Across Scotland, there are 102 people in intensive care with the coronavirus, out of 1,530 who are in hospital.

In the last 24 hours, the country has reported 93 new deaths of people who have tested positive.

The case positivity rate is 8.1%, the lowest since Christmas despite still being above the 5% threshold used to determine whether the spread is under control.

NHS Grampian has recorded 192 new cases of the virus since yesterday, bringing its total case number since the beginning of the pandemic to 9,671.

There have been 58 new recorded cases in the NHS Highland health board area, meaning its total is now 2,863.

On Shetland, the health service reported two new cases, while Orkney and the Western Isles both recorded one new case each.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 146,024 people have tested positive for the virus, out of 1,432,044 people who have been tested at least once.

