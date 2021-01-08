Donald Trump permanently suspended by Twitter due to risk of ‘further incitement of violence’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Social media firm Twitter has announced it has permanently suspended US President Donald Trump from its platform.

The decision was taken by bosses of the company following a review of Mr Trump’s involvement in events that led up to protestors storming Washington DC’s Capitol building on Wednesday.

Twitter said it had made the judgement to permanently suspended the account in order to avoid “the risk of further incitement of violence”.

In a statement, posted on the social media platform, it said: “In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action.

“Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly.

“It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.

However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things.

“We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.”

Protestors clashed violently with police on Wednesday before breaching barricades and entering the building.

Mr Trump, who owns the Trump International golf course near Aberdeen had previously urged his supporters to travel to Washington to protest over Congress’ formal approval of Joe Biden’s victory in the November presidential election.

Both chambers of Congress were forced into an abrupt recess by the protests as they were debating the Electoral College vote that gave Mr Biden the presidency.