Most of mainland Scotland told to brace for icy conditions overnight

The Met Office has warned most of mainland Scotland to prepare for icy conditions as temperatures look set to drop from this evening into tomorrow morning.

A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued by the meteorological body, covering the entire country except for slivers of the west coast.

It also stretches down to cover patches of northern England.

The warning will be in effect from 6pm tonight until 11am tomorrow morning, when icy stretches could lead to difficult conditions for drivers.

Temperatures in the north and north-east of Scotland are expected to reach freezing point, if not below, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Cold conditions have already led to snowfall in much of the area, with skaters taking to the ice in Aberdeen’s Hazlehead Park today for the first time this year.

Two further weather warnings for parts of the country will come into effect tomorrow.

Rain is expected to fall on much of the west coast, possibly causing travel disruption as it melts snow in the area.

That warning lasts from 6pm on Sunday until 6pm on Monday.

There is also a warning for heavy snow on Orkney and Shetland which will be in effect from 6am tomorrow until 9am on Monday.