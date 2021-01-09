Regional Breakdown: North-east records eight new coronavirus deaths

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The north-east has reported eight deaths of people with coronavirus in the last 24 hours, as Scotland matched its highest daily number of deaths since the pandemic began.

According to the latest Scottish Government statistics, Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire recorded four deaths each as their case count rose by 87 and 86 respectively.

The NHS Grampian health board area saw 199 new cases in the past day, giving it the fourth-highest total among the country’s 14 NHS boards.

Scotland as a whole saw the number of cases rise by 1,865, and 93 deaths were recorded – the same as yesterday, which was the highest total since Covid-19 first emerged.

There are currently 89 people in NHS Grampian hospitals with the virus, the most since the first wave of the pandemic in May last year.

Of those people, there are 11 in intensive care.

There are 11 people with Covid in NHS Highland hospitals, with the health board area recording 97 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The Western Isles and Orkney both reported three new cases of the virus, while Shetland reported two.

Across Scotland, 1,596 people who recently tested positive for Covid-19 are in hospital, and 109 of them are in intensive care.

