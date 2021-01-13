Regional Breakdown: North and north-east records seven new coronavirus deaths

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The north and north-east have reported seven deaths of people with coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest Scottish Government statistics, Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire recorded five deaths each as their case count rose by 65 and 80 respectively.

The Highlands and Shetland recorded one more death each.

The NHS Grampian health board area reported 166 new cases in the past day, ranking the fourth-highest total among the country’s 14 NHS boards.

Scotland as a whole saw the number of cases rise by 1,949, and 79 deaths were recorded – 14 fewer than yesterday.

There are currently 113 people in NHS Grampian hospitals with the virus, the most since the first wave of the pandemic in May last year.

Of those people, there are 15 in intensive care.

There are 21 people with Covid in NHS Highland hospitals, with the health board area recording 58 new cases in the last 24 hours.

No new cases were reported on the Western Isles and Orkney, however, three more were added to Shetland’s total.

Across Scotland, 1,794 people who recently tested positive for Covid-19 are in hospital, and 134 of them are in intensive care.

