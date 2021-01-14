Regional Breakdown: North and north-east records four new coronavirus deaths

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Four more deaths of people with coronavirus from the north and north-east have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest Scottish Government statistics, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire recorded a total of three deaths, which raises their case count to 165 and 125 respectively.

Meanwhile, Shetland recorded one more death.

Today’s figures show NHS Grampian had the third-largest increase in case numbers across all 14 health boards, with 204 newly reported.

Scotland as a whole saw the number of cases rise by 1,707, and 64 deaths were recorded – 15 fewer than yesterday.

There are currently 113 people in NHS Grampian hospitals with the virus, the most since the first wave of the pandemic in May last year.

Of those people, there are 15 in intensive care.

There are 21 people with Covid in NHS Highland hospitals, with the health board area recording 63 new cases in the last 24 hours. The Western Isles also reported eight new cases.

However, there were no new cases on Shetland or Orkney.

Across Scotland, 1,794 people who recently tested positive for Covid-19 are in hospital, and 142 of them are in intensive care.

