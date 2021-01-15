Regional breakdown: Four new deaths in north-east as Scotland records 2,160 new cases

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Four more deaths of people with coronavirus from the north-east have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Three deaths were recorded in Aberdeenshire and one in Aberdeen.

According to the latest Scottish Government statistics, this raises their case count to 166 and 129 respectively.

Today’s figures show NHS Grampian had the fifth-largest increase in case numbers among health boards, with 162 newly reported.

There are currently 127 people in NHS Grampian hospitals with the virus, the most since the first wave of the pandemic in May last year.

Of those people, there are 13 in intensive care.

There are 28 people with Covid in NHS Highland hospitals, with the health board area recording 81 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Orkney has reported one new case and Shetland has also an additional four confirmed positive tests.

However, there were no new cases on the Western Isles.

Across Scotland, 1,860 people who recently tested positive for Covid-19 are in hospital, and 141 of them are in intensive care.

Read more