Mars Petcare UK issues dog food recall over vitamin D fears

Mars Petcare UK is recalling several of its dog food products because they may contain high levels of vitamin D which exceed the maximum permitted intake.

The company is urging the customer to return a number of pet food products.

According to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), vitamin D when consumed at very high levels, can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction.

Packs affected include the 3kg bags of Chappie complete chicken and wholegrain dry dog food, batch code 045F9MIN05 and have the best before date May 11, 2022.

The 3kg and 10kg bags of Pedigree mixer adult dry dog original, with batch codes: 046E9MIN05 ,046F9MIN05, 048A9MIN05, 046E9MIN08. 047C9MIN08 and have the best by dates February 12, February 17, February 20 and February 22 of the year 2022.

The 12kg and 2.6kg bags of Pedigree adult complete dry dog food with chicken and vegetables with batch codes: 046C9MIN08, 046D9MIN08, 046E9MIN08, 045F9MIN05, 047A9MIN05 and have best by dates February 6, February 10, February 11, February 12 and 15 of the year 2022.

A statement by the FSA said: “High levels of vitamin D fed to a pet over a short period (weeks/months) should not cause undue concern.

“Over a longer period of feeding, ingestion of elevated levels can lead to potential dog health issues depending on the level of vitamin D and the length of exposure, and dogs may exhibit symptoms such as lethargy, stiffness, vomiting, diarrhoea, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination (polyuria), excessive drooling and weight loss.

“Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products.

!These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought any of the products.

“Please see the attached notices. The company will also be contacting customers who have bought the affected products wherever possible.”

If anyone has bought the mentioned products, people are urged to stop feeding them to their dogs and contact Mars Petcare customer service at 0800 013 3131 and on their website.

If owners have concerns that their pet may be showing symptoms of illness after eating one of the affected products, they should contact a veterinarian.