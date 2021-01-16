Regional breakdown: Three new deaths in north-east as Western Isles record 17 new cases

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Three more deaths of people with coronavirus from the north-east have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Two deaths were recorded in Aberdeenshire and one in Aberdeen.

According to the latest Scottish Government statistics, this raises their case count to 167 and 133 respectively.

Today’s figures show NHS Grampian had the fourth-largest increase in case numbers among health boards, with 163 newly reported.

There are currently 133 people in NHS Grampian hospitals with the virus, the most since the first wave of the pandemic in May last year.

Of those people, there are 12 in intensive care.

There are 24 people with Covid in NHS Highland hospitals, with the health board area recording 54 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Orkney has reported two new cases, while Shetland hs has no new cases.

However, the Western Isles has recorded 17 new cases in the last 24 hours, a situation NHS Western Isles Chief Executive Gordon Jamieson has described as “serious” in his daily Covid update.

Across Scotland, 1,863 people who recently tested positive for Covid-19 are in hospital, and 145 of them are in intensive care.

Read more