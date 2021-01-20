Regional Breakdown: Seven new deaths in Aberdeen as number of people in Scottish hospitals with virus passes 2,000

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Eight people in the north-east have been reported to have died with coronavirus in the past 24 hours, while the Highlands has recorded two, according to the latest Scottish Government statistics.

Data from Public Health Scotland shows seven people in the city of Aberdeen and one person in Aberdeenshire died with the virus.

The figures come as 152 new cases were reported in the area served by NHS Grampian, the third-highest amount for a health board in Scotland today.

However, the area has seen a further drop in people who are in hospital with Covid-19, from 121 yesterday to 114 today.

There were 44 new cases reported by NHS Highland, bringing its total number of positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,543.

There are currently 32 people in NHS Highland hospitals with Covid, and eight of those people are being treated in intensive care.

The Western Isles, including Barra where a significant outbreak led the island to be moved from Level 3 to Level 4 restrictions yesterday, has reported four new cases.

Shetland recorded three positive cases, while Orkney had two in the last day.

Across Scotland as a whole, 2,003 people who recently tested positive for the virus are currently in hospital, breaking the 2,000 mark for the first time since the pandemic began.

There were 1,656 new cases recorded around the country, appearing to continue an overall downward trend since the peak in the first week of the new year.

Over the past 24 hours, there were 92 deaths of people who had tested positive for Covid.

