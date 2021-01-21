Regional Breakdown: All but four Scottish mainland local authorities report new Covid deaths

Something went wrong - please try again later.

At least one coronavirus death has been recorded in all but four of the Scottish mainland council areas in the last 24 hours, according to the latest government statistics.

They include one person who is reported to have died with the virus in the Highlands, and 10 in the north-east – including five in Aberdeen City, four in Aberdeenshire and one in Moray.

However, there was good news in Scotland as a whole as the test positivity rate dropped to 7%, which is its lowest point so far this year.

That means it is approaching the 5% level used to determine whether the spread of the virus is under control.

There were 104 new Covid-19 cases reported in the NHS Grampian health board area, where 113 people are currently being treated in hospital with eight in intensive care.

In the NHS Highland area, 42 new cases were reported, and there are 32 people in hospital.

The health board is also treating eight people in intensive care.

The Western Isles reported four cases, while Shetland recorded two and Orkney saw none.

Across Scotland, 1,636 new cases were reported, appearing to continue the downward trend we have seen since the start of the new year when the number of new cases broke 2,500 on several occasions.

There were 89 new deaths of people who had recently tested positive for the virus, and 161 people with confirmed cases are in intensive care across the country.

The number of people with coronavirus being treated in hospital in Scotland is 2,004.

