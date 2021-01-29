DNA of murder accused found in bloodstained flat where Aberdeen gran died

Something went wrong - please try again later.

DNA belonging to a man accused of murder was found in the bloody bedroom where an Aberdeen woman was found dead.

Norman Duncan is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh accused of murdering 54-year-old grandmother Margaret Robertson at her home in the Promenade Court high-rise in Seaton.

Forensic scientist Christopher Gannicliffe said the majority of the blood at the property was in the bedroom.

The court heard that Duncan’s DNA was found on the bedroom door.

Under cross-examination by defence solicitor advocate Iain Paterson, Mr Gannicliffe agreed that it could not be said whether Duncan’s DNA had been there for a long time or a short time.

Mr Paterson said it could be weeks, months or potentially years depending on whether the door had been cleaned thoroughly.

Duncan, 42, has denied assaulting and murdering the 54-year-old, known as Meg, at her home at 45 Promenade Court on September 25 in 2019.

He is alleged to have seized hold of her, pulled her, struggled with her, sexually assaulted her and repeatedly stabbed her on the head, neck and body.

He is also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice between September 25 and October 1 in 2019 at 45 Promenade Court, at addresses at Northsea Court and Seaton Walk, in Aberdeen, and elsewhere by changing out of bloodstained clothing and trainers and washing them, washing or discarding a bloodstained knife or sharp instrument, hiding from police and providing false personal details to officers.

Duncan has lodged a special defence of incrimination over the murder charge.

The trial before judge Lady Scott continues.